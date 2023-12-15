  • Newsletter
Oman Luxury Cruises

Oman Luxury Cruises

We found you 174 cruises

Insignia

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo

+6 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Petra • Suez Canal •

Athens • Barcelona • Seville • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

10 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

45 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+27 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
123 Nights
123 Night World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Lisbon •

Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth

+30 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Middle East Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat •

Cruising • Manama • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island

+1 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Jewels Of India & Arabia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+2 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Khasab •

Daymaniyat Islands • Sur • Muscat

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

36 Nights
India, Arabia, Egypt & Holy Land

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Galle • Colombo • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

+11 more

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

68 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Cairns • Darwin • Bitung •

Hong Kong • Da Nang • Nha Trang • Phu My

+15 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

70 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Alexandria • Suez Canal •

Safaga • Eilat • Aqaba • Jeddah • Muscat

+31 more

139 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Manama • Abu Dhabi • Khasab •

Salalah • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Cairo

+2 more

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

34 Nights
World Cruise: Empires Of The Sun

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Colombo • Maldives

+11 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Salalah • Red Sea •

Safaga • Aqaba • Red Sea • Suez Canal

+12 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

