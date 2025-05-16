Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to Oman

Find Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to Oman

We found you 12 cruises

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte +7 more

360 reviews
May 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Maldives • Muscat • Cruising +2 more

360 reviews
Feb 16, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Cruising • Muscat • Cruising • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Aqaba • Safaga +7 more

360 reviews
Mar 3, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte • Nosy Be +7 more

360 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Corsica • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Athens • Crete +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

64 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Nosy Boraha • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Indian Ocean +44 more

360 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

61 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Indian Ocean • Durban • Indian Ocean • Cruising +38 more

360 reviews
Feb 1, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Athens • Mediterranean Sea • Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Safaga • Red Sea +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 7, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

71 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Newcastle • Cruising • Townsville • Cairns • Cruising +40 more

360 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Fujairah • Salalah • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal +4 more

360 reviews
Mar 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Oman

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Oman

325 Reviews
Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Oman

Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Oman

3,053 Reviews
Oceania Nautica Cruises to Oman

Oceania Nautica Cruises to Oman

410 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Cruises to Oman

MSC Magnifica Cruises to Oman

413 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to Oman

Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to Oman

363 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises to Oman

Seabourn Encore Cruises to Oman

145 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Oman

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Oman

273 Reviews
Costa Smeralda Cruises to Oman

Costa Smeralda Cruises to Oman

39 Reviews
Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Oman

Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Oman

161 Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to Oman

Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to Oman

61 Reviews
Le Bougainville Cruises to Oman

Le Bougainville Cruises to Oman

11 Reviews
Le Dumont d'Urville Cruises to Oman

Le Dumont d'Urville Cruises to Oman

10 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises to Oman

Silver Dawn Cruises to Oman

66 Reviews
Viking Venus Cruises to Oman

Viking Venus Cruises to Oman

249 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to Oman

Azamara Onward Cruises to Oman

81 Reviews
Explora I Cruises to Oman

Explora I Cruises to Oman

51 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to Oman

Oceania Vista Cruises to Oman

118 Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruises to Oman

MSC Euribia Cruises to Oman

53 Reviews
Celestyal Journey Cruises to Oman

Celestyal Journey Cruises to Oman

30 Reviews
Celestyal Discovery Cruises to Oman

Celestyal Discovery Cruises to Oman

3 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.