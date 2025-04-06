Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Euribia Cruises to Oman

We found you 23 cruises

27 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona • Seville +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +1 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +3 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +3 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

29 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +6 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai • Doha

54 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +5 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal +4 more

54 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai

54 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

54 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

