Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

November 2024 Cruises to Oman

November 2024 Cruises to Oman

We found you 17 cruises

Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

37 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town +4 more

41 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

36 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town +4 more

41 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Manama • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Khasab • Daymaniyat Islands • Muscat

11 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

34 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Port Louis +2 more

41 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

41 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Port Louis +8 more

41 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

43 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town +10 more

41 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

38 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Seville • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town +5 more

41 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

30 Nights

Positioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Port Louis • Muscat • Dubai

41 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Dubai • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Doha

31 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Celestyal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Bahrain • Dubai

31 reviews
Celestyal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi

31 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Celestyal
View All Prices

14 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi +1 more

31 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celestyal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Dubai

31 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celestyal
View All Prices

14 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Dubai • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island +1 more

31 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Celestyal
View All Prices

14 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Khasab +3 more

31 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Celestyal
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to Oman

October 2024 Cruises to Oman

November 2024 Cruises to Oman

November 2024 Cruises to Oman

December 2024 Cruises to Oman

December 2024 Cruises to Oman

January 2025 Cruises to Oman

January 2025 Cruises to Oman

February 2025 Cruises to Oman

February 2025 Cruises to Oman

March 2025 Cruises to Oman

March 2025 Cruises to Oman

April 2025 Cruises to Oman

April 2025 Cruises to Oman

May 2025 Cruises to Oman

May 2025 Cruises to Oman

October 2025 Cruises to Oman

October 2025 Cruises to Oman

November 2025 Cruises to Oman

November 2025 Cruises to Oman

December 2025 Cruises to Oman

December 2025 Cruises to Oman

January 2026 Cruises to Oman

January 2026 Cruises to Oman

February 2026 Cruises to Oman

February 2026 Cruises to Oman

March 2026 Cruises to Oman

March 2026 Cruises to Oman

April 2026 Cruises to Oman

April 2026 Cruises to Oman

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.