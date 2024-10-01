Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

January 2026 Cruises to Oman

We found you 24 cruises

118 Nights

118 Night World Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao +42 more

418 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

109 Nights

109 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona +25 more

1,371 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To The Whispering Sands Of Oman

Port: Dubai • Sur • Muscat • Khor Al fakkan • Khasab • Dubai

52 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
View All Prices

10 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Muscat • Sur • Daymaniyat Islands • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Manama • Dubai

10 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

108 Nights

108 Night World Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco +25 more

1,371 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Muscat • Sur • Daymaniyat Islands • Khasab • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

10 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Manama • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Khasab • Daymaniyat Islands • Sur • Muscat

10 reviews
Jan 31, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

109 Nights

109 Night World Cruise

Port: Southampton • Malaga • Malta • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Salalah • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha +27 more

49 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

65 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Southampton • Malaga • Malta • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Salalah • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha +14 more

49 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

140 Nights

140 Night South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima +61 more

67 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton • Malaga • Malta • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Salalah +31 more

49 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

156 Nights

156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Gulf of Papagayo • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta +72 more

81 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

118 Nights

118 Night Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao +41 more

418 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

118 Nights

118 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Puerto Limon +42 more

418 reviews
Jan 7, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Omani Oases And Fabulous Fjords

Port: Dubai • Muscat • Sur • Khor Al fakkan • Khasab • Dubai

52 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
View All Prices

