Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 9 cruises
24 Nights
Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore • +2 more
90 Nights
Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney • +19 more
93 Nights
Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • +20 more
18 Nights
Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore
42 Nights
Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore • +8 more
20 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte • Nosy Be • +7 more
64 Nights
Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Indian Ocean • +44 more
7 Nights
Port: Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Khasab • +1 more
4 Nights
Port: Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi
October 2024 Cruises to Oman
November 2024 Cruises to Oman
December 2024 Cruises to Oman
January 2025 Cruises to Oman
February 2025 Cruises to Oman
March 2025 Cruises to Oman
April 2025 Cruises to Oman
May 2025 Cruises to Oman
October 2025 Cruises to Oman
November 2025 Cruises to Oman
December 2025 Cruises to Oman
January 2026 Cruises to Oman
February 2026 Cruises to Oman
March 2026 Cruises to Oman
April 2026 Cruises to Oman
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.