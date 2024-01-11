CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises.
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Southampton to Oman

Cruises from Southampton to Oman

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

108 Night
108 Night World Cruise

1,319 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Euribia

24 Night
Middle East Cruise

21 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cunard Queen Anne

107 Night
107 Night World Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Limited-Time Black Friday Sale

  • Drinks & Wi-Fi Included
  • Up to $500 Onboard Credit
  • Kids Sail Free
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Oman

429 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Oman

2,580 Reviews

Cruises from Cape Town to Oman

80 Reviews

Cruises from Dubai to Oman

260 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Oman

2,269 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to Oman

455 Reviews

Cruises from Haifa to Oman

180 Reviews

Cruises from Hong Kong to Oman

377 Reviews

Cruises from Istanbul to Oman

431 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to Oman

1,090 Reviews

Cruises from Los Angeles to Oman

621 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to Oman

929 Reviews

Cruises from Mumbai to Oman

78 Reviews

Cruises from Muscat to Oman

183 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Oman

2,435 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to Oman

1,090 Reviews

Cruises from London to Oman

Cruises from Florida to Oman

Cruises from California to Oman

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 24th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map