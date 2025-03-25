Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea Cruises to Oman

We found you 10 cruises

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Maldives • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Ras al Khaimah • Abu Dhabi • Doha

365 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
140 Nights

140 Night South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima +61 more

67 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

274 reviews
May 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Jeddah • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Suez Canal • Rhodes +2 more

274 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Maputo • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Seychelles • Maldives • Kochi +5 more

365 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

15 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa

67 reviews
Apr 16, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

48 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Darwin • Lombok • Bali • Singapore • Kelang • Phuket +11 more

67 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

47 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay +14 more

365 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Crete • Rhodes • Suez Canal • Yanbu Al Bahr • Jeddah • Salalah +8 more

274 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Crete • Rhodes • Suez Canal • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Jeddah +2 more

274 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

