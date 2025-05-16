Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Oman

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Oman

We found you 18 cruises

Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte +7 more

360 reviews
May 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Voyager
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Voyager

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

360 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Khasab • Cruising • Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Galle +7 more

325 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

325 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

71 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Newcastle • Cruising • Townsville • Cairns • Cruising +40 more

360 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

325 reviews
Dec 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

127 Nights

127 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea +83 more

63 reviews
Jan 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

141 Nights

141 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea +92 more

63 reviews
Jan 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Cruising • Muscat • Cruising • Red Sea • Jeddah • Red Sea • Aqaba • Safaga +7 more

360 reviews
Mar 3, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

84 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Seville • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote +62 more

325 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Maldives • Muscat • Cruising +2 more

360 reviews
Feb 16, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

82 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Atlantic Ocean • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Atlantic Ocean • Mindelo +54 more

325 reviews
Nov 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte • Nosy Be +7 more

360 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

64 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Indian Ocean +44 more

360 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

