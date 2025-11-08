Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

10 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Fujairah • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Manama • Doha • Dubai

411 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

120 Nights

120 Night World Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora +60 more

119 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

32 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania +14 more

411 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Repositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

119 reviews
Apr 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
30 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles +5 more

411 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Limassol • Haifa • Aqaba • Safaga • Jeddah +2 more

411 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Muscat • Jeddah • Safaga • Atlantic Ocean • Santorini • Taormina +4 more

119 reviews
May 13, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

