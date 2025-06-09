Find Viking Jupiter Cruises to Norway

We found you 17 cruises

Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland's Majestic Landscapes

Port: Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger • North Sea • Torshavn • Norwegian Sea+4 more

474
Aug 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

474
Jul 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Aberdeen • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

474
Jul 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaInto The Midnight Sun

Port: Greenwich • North Sea • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Shetland Islands • Norwegian Sea • Lofoten+5 more

474
Jun 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaInto The Midnight Sun

Port: Greenwich • North Sea • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Shetland Islands • Norwegian Sea • Honnigsvag+5 more

474
Jun 17, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • London • Dover • English Channel • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Holyhead • Liverpool+7 more

474
Jul 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllTrade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Atlantic Ocean • Porto • Atlantic Ocean • Falmouth • Portsmouth+5 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg+4 more

474
Aug 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk+3 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaScandinavia & The British Isles

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+16 more

474
Jul 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllTrade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Portsmouth • Falmouth+6 more

474
Sep 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaInto The Midnight Sun

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Norwegian Sea+5 more

474
Jun 23, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaInto The Midnight Sun

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising+5 more

474
Jun 3, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Aberdeen • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

474
Aug 26, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

