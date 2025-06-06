Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Norway

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Norway

We found you 6 cruises

10 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Visby • Riga • Helsinki +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo

3,058 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Hamburg • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg • Aarhus +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo • Kristiansund • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Holland America Volendam Cruises to Norway

Holland America Volendam Cruises to Norway

601 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Norway

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Norway

1,036 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises to Norway

Crown Princess Cruises to Norway

2,250 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to Norway

Emerald Princess Cruises to Norway

1,895 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Norway

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Norway

161 Reviews
Costa Favolosa Cruises to Norway

Costa Favolosa Cruises to Norway

103 Reviews
MSC Preziosa Cruises to Norway

MSC Preziosa Cruises to Norway

392 Reviews
Windstar Star Pride Cruises to Norway

Windstar Star Pride Cruises to Norway

131 Reviews
Costa Diadema Cruises to Norway

Costa Diadema Cruises to Norway

146 Reviews
Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Norway

Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Norway

126 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse Cruises to Norway

Scenic Eclipse Cruises to Norway

61 Reviews
Celebrity Apex Cruises to Norway

Celebrity Apex Cruises to Norway

232 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Norway

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Norway

291 Reviews
Holland America Rotterdam Cruises to Norway

Holland America Rotterdam Cruises to Norway

132 Reviews
Seabourn Venture Cruises to Norway

Seabourn Venture Cruises to Norway

11 Reviews
Le Commandant Charcot Cruises to Norway

Le Commandant Charcot Cruises to Norway

9 Reviews
SH Vega Cruises to Norway

SH Vega Cruises to Norway

76 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Norway

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to Norway

26 Reviews
SH Diana Cruises to Norway

SH Diana Cruises to Norway

27 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.