Cruises from Hamburg to Norway

We found you 24 cruises

11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Bergen • Molde • Trondheim • Alesund • Vik • Stavanger • Oslo • Hamburg

392 reviews
Sep 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Bergen • Molde • Spitsbergen • Honnigsvag • Tromso • Lofoten • Stavanger +1 more

392 reviews
Aug 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Alesund • Honnigsvag • Tromso • Trondheim • Molde • Bergen • Hamburg

392 reviews
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Andalsnes • Romsdalsfjord • Alesund • Olden • Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid • Bergen +1 more

1,372 reviews
Aug 17, 2025
Cunard Line
14 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Alesund • Hammerfest • Honnigsvag • Spitsbergen • Tromso • Lofoten • Bergen +1 more

392 reviews
Jun 20, 2025
MSC Cruises
15 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Maloy • Nordfjordeid • Vik • Bergen • Stavanger • Hamburg • Newcastle • Newhaven +3 more

103 reviews
Aug 24, 2025
Costa Cruises
17 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Stornoway • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Spitsbergen • Honnigsvag • Tromso +2 more

103 reviews
Jul 14, 2025
Costa Cruises
9 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton • Stavanger • Alesund • Olden • Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid +2 more

52 reviews
May 9, 2025
Cunard Line
12 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Bergen • Hamburg

103 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Costa Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Haugesund • Nordfjordeid • Trondheim • Honnigsvag • Tromso • Alesund • Hamburg

392 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Maloy • Alesund • Nordfjordeid • Vik • Hamburg

103 reviews
May 22, 2025
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Oslo • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Bergen • Flam • Olden • Andalsnes • Trondheim +1 more

283 reviews
Jul 22, 2025
Silversea
14 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Newcastle • Newhaven • Invergordon • Lerwick • Hamburg • Maloy • Alesund +3 more

103 reviews
May 15, 2025
Costa Cruises
13 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Bergen • Molde • Trondheim • Alesund • Maloy • Vik • Stavanger • Oslo • Hamburg

392 reviews
Sep 1, 2025
MSC Cruises
22 Nights

North Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Stornoway • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Cruising • Qaqortoq • Nuuk +4 more

103 reviews
Jun 22, 2025
Costa Cruises
