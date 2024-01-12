More about Norway
What is the best time to cruise to Norway?
June through August is the best time for a Norway cruise due to warmer weather, but voyages begin in May and run into September. Check out our article on everything you need to know about cruising to Norway.
Which cruise lines go to Norway?
Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Princess Cruises are several of the most popular cruise lines that sail to Norway.
What are some things to do in Norway?
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Norway?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Norway.
What should I pack for a cruise to Norway?
The best way to approach packing for a cruise to Norway to focus on dressing for the seasons. Though the winter brings brutal cold, summer temperatures can exceed 77 degrees, so if you're traveling during this period, bring breathable, comfortable clothing.