Norway Cruises

Stavanger (Photo:Nightman1965/Shutterstock)

About Norway Cruises

Norway's rocky coastline and deep spectacular fjords are some of the top sights to see on a cruise to the Scandinavian country. Plus, with several ports along the way such as Stavanger, Molde, Alesund, Oslo and Bergen, the shore excursion opportunities are endless. Whether you spend your day taking a walking tour from the Alesund port or pick up some goods and souvenirs on a market tour from Bergen, there's no shortage of ways to experience Norway.

June through August is the best time for a Norway cruise, but voyages begin in May and run into September. In general, Norway weather is the best in the summer months, with temperatures that are warmer. There are multiple cruise line options to choose from, including Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Princess Cruises.

Let Cruise Critic help you cross this bucket list destination off your bucket list by taking a look at our expert reviews, tips and more below.

  • More about Norway

  • What is the best time to cruise to Norway?

  • Which cruise lines go to Norway?

Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - Baltic

2,991 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Night
Best Of Scandinavia

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Celebrity Silhouette

8 Night
Norwegian Fjords Cruise

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
13 Night
Jewels Of The Baltic

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Norse Legends

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Norse Legends

88 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Norwegian & Icelandic Fjords

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords Cruise

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
In Search Of The Northern Lights

208 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
11 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Norway Cruise

223 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
14 Night
British Isles Explorer

208 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
14 Night
Norwegian Fjords & Islands Of Iceland & Scotland

250 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
More about Norway

What is the best time to cruise to Norway?

June through August is the best time for a Norway cruise due to warmer weather, but voyages begin in May and run into September. Check out our article on everything you need to know about cruising to Norway.

Which cruise lines go to Norway?

Oceania Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Princess Cruises are several of the most popular cruise lines that sail to Norway.

What are some things to do in Norway?

In addition to taking in the breathtaking views of Norwegian fjords, you can go dog sledding in Tromso, visit the Fram Museum in Oslo and wander through the colorful neighborhood of Bakklandet in Trondheim.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Norway?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to Norway.

What should I pack for a cruise to Norway?

The best way to approach packing for a cruise to Norway to focus on dressing for the seasons. Though the winter brings brutal cold, summer temperatures can exceed 77 degrees, so if you're traveling during this period, bring breathable, comfortable clothing.

