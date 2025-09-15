North America/Pacific Cruise Deals

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificFall Colors: Coastal Northeast & Canada

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

Sep 15, 2025
Virgin Voyages
10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAutumn Leaves: New York To Quebec

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • Quebec City

Sep 23, 2025
Virgin Voyages
5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Sep 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
14 Nights

14 Nights  North America/PacificCanada & New England Scenic Shores

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Charlottetown+8 more

179
Oct 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nights  North America/PacificCalifornia Dreamin'

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Los Angeles

Apr 12, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Cheap North America/Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to North America/Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for North America/Pacific cruises. Save up to 29% on last minute North America/Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular North America/Pacific cruises often sail to during their cruise itinerary. North America/Pacific cruises could leave from the East Coast. Most commonly, North America/Pacific cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

