North America/Pacific Romantic & Couples Cruises

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Danube With 1 Night In B...

Port: Budapest • Passau • Visegrad • Vienna • Durnstein • Grein • Engelhartszell+1 more

83
May 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,354
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Cabins
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Dining
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

9 Nights

9 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Kauai • Honolulu

2,903
Oct 4, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • St. Barts • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+3 more

850
Dec 18, 2026
Azamara

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,265
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreece & Turkey Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Chania • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
Oct 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  AfricaCsy-009-260206

Port: Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mamoudzou • Mahajanga • Nosy Be • Lofoten • Seychelles • La Digue+1 more

27
Feb 6, 2026
Crystal

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBoston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony & Madrid Medley Cruise Tour

Port: Madrid • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga • Gibraltar+2 more

265
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.