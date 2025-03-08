North America/Pacific Fitness Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,354
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

9 Nights

9 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Kauai • Honolulu

2,903
Oct 4, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • St. Barts • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+3 more

850
Dec 18, 2026
Azamara
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,265
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreece & Turkey Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Chania • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
Oct 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  AfricaCsy-009-260206

Port: Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mamoudzou • Mahajanga • Nosy Be • Lofoten • Seychelles • La Digue+1 more

27
Feb 6, 2026
Crystal

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBoston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony & Madrid Medley Cruise Tour

Port: Madrid • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga • Gibraltar+2 more

265
Windstar Cruises

26 Nights

26 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+17 more

428
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317

19 Nights

19 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+8 more

330
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania+4 more

428
Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises

