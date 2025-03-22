Cruises for the Disabled to North America/Pacific

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaIndia, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,762
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Porto • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,355
Apr 16, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Yokohama

1,762
Mar 28, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaBest Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Kobe • Osaka • Hiroshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Kagoshima • Shimizu • Yokohama

1,762
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas+1 more

2,525
Nov 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Kauai • Honolulu

2,904
Oct 4, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,355
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Martinique • Barbados • Grenada • Port of Spain+3 more

1,251
Nov 7, 2025
Princess Cruises

32 Nights

32 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Sydney • Brisbane • Willis Island • Port Douglas, Australia • Cairns • Darwin+10 more

2,266
Sep 22, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,145
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split+1 more

1,869
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Eastbound Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Barrios • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena+3 more

2,525
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaJapan To South Korea Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Seoul

1,762
Celebrity Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kauai • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Fanning Island • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora+6 more

580
Oct 15, 2026
Holland America Line

