Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificVancouver Down The Cali Coast

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • San Diego+1 more

Sep 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificFall Colors: Coastal Northeast & Canada

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

Sep 15, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage Alaska & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait+4 more

Jun 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

13 Nights

13 Nights  North America/PacificFall Leaves To Miami Scenes

Port: Quebec City • Halifax • Saint John • Eastport • Gloucester • Charleston • Miami

Oct 3, 2025
Virgin Voyages
5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificBrilliant Lady La Mermaiden

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Ensenada • Los Angeles

Apr 7, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAutumn Leaves: New York To Quebec

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • Quebec City

Sep 23, 2025
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Sep 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle Juneau & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificLa Lights & Vancouver Vistas

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

May 3, 2026
Virgin Voyages

10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAlaska Awe From Vancouver To Seattle

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Juneau+2 more

May 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Inside Passage & Canadians Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Victoria+1 more

Jun 23, 2026
Virgin Voyages

16 Nights

16 Nights  North America/PacificPanama Canal & Pacific Wonders

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Cabo San Lucas+1 more

Mar 21, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificHollywood Sunsets & Mexican Horizons

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle To Alaska & British Columbia

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Tracy Arm • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Sep 3, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Glacier Blues & Coastal Views

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages

