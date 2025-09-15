September 2025 Cruises to North America/Pacific

Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificFall Colors: Coastal Northeast & Canada

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

Sep 15, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAutumn Leaves: New York To Quebec

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • Quebec City

Sep 23, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Sep 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: New York • Gloucester • Cruising • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • Gaspe+4 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  North America/PacificNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+9 more

636
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Gaspe+5 more

179
Sep 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificBrilliant Lady New York Mermaiden

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Sep 5, 2025
Virgin Voyages

