6-9 Day Cruises to North America/Pacific

We found you 13 cruises

Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificVancouver Down The Cali Coast

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • San Diego+1 more

Sep 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificFall Colors: Coastal Northeast & Canada

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

Sep 15, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle Juneau & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
Valiant Lady float out
Valiant Lady
Banchan at Gunbae on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Aquatic Club (Deck 15) on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady Mermaid
Valiant Lady
Entrance to the Brilliant Suite on Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificBermuda Beauty To East Coast Elegance

Port: New York • King's Wharf • Salt Cay • Charleston • New York

398
Apr 16, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificTortola Charleston Newport & More

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Charleston • Newport • New York

398
Mar 28, 2026
Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificLa Lights & Vancouver Vistas

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

May 3, 2026
Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Inside Passage & Canadians Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Victoria+1 more

Jun 23, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificHollywood Sunsets & Mexican Horizons

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle To Alaska & British Columbia

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Tracy Arm • Ketchikan • Vancouver

Sep 3, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificAlaskan Glacier Blues & Coastal Views

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificBrilliant Lady Seattle Mermaiden

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

May 21, 2026
Virgin Voyages

6 Nights

6 Nights  North America/PacificCalifornia Dreamin'

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Los Angeles

Apr 12, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage: Eat & Drink Edition

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages

