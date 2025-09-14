Cruises from Vancouver to North America/Pacific

We found you 6 cruises

Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificVancouver Down The Cali Coast

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • San Diego+1 more

Sep 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Venus
Viking Sun Activity/Entertainment
Viking Venus
Viking Gullveig Cabins
Viking Venus
Viking Venus at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard (Photo: Finantieri)
Viking Venus

78 Nights

78 Nights  North America/PacificAustralia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+50 more

269
Sep 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

22 Nights

22 Nights  North America/PacificNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+8 more

636
Sep 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

22 Nights

22 Nights  North America/PacificNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+9 more

636
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAlaska Awe From Vancouver To Seattle

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Juneau+2 more

May 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages

22 Nights

22 Nights  North America/PacificNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+8 more

269
Sep 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

