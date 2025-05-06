Cruises from Montreal to North America/Pacific

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence River • Gaspe • St. Lawrence River+4 more

179
Sep 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Ship Exterior on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
Main Pool on Viking Orion
Viking Neptune
The Explorer Suite on Viking Star
Viking Neptune

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Gaspe+5 more

129
May 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Gaspe+5 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

14 Nights

14 Nights  North America/PacificCanada & New England Scenic Shores

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Charlottetown+8 more

179
Oct 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  North America/PacificCanada & New England Scenic Shores

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence River • Charlottetown+8 more

179
Oct 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

