Set sail through North America's rivers and explore a bustling tapestry of culture, history, and awe-inspiring vistas! Glide along the mighty Mississippi and feel the echoes of Mark Twain in Hannibal, where nostalgia for 19th-century riverboat glory is palpable. In Memphis, tap your feet to vibrant rhythms on Beale Street and delve into the echoes of history at the National Civil Rights Museum. Farther south, savor the jazz and gumbo in New Orleans—a synonymous duo for cruisers. Discover gems like St. Louis, where you can ascend the iconic Gateway Arch, or Paducah, renowned for its creative spirit and vibrant art scene. Let Baton Rouge's political intrigue and bayou excursions keep you captivated, or immerse yourself in Nashville’s multi-genre music mix. Ohio's Cincinnati serves up unique chili dishes while serenading you with craft beer and bourbon trails. Marvel at the stunning landscapes along the Columbia and Snake rivers; enjoy the charming serenity of Astoria's Victorian homes or take a detour through wine country. At Oak Alley, stroll under majestic live oaks leading to historic plantation tales. Each port on your cruise offers a mosaic of experiences—each as colorful and captivating as the next!