We found you 36 cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificVancouver Down The Cali Coast

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • San Diego+1 more

Sep 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence River • Gaspe • St. Lawrence River+4 more

179
Sep 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

398
Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificFall Colors: Coastal Northeast & Canada

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

Sep 15, 2025
Virgin Voyages
12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificInside Passage Alaska & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Lynn Canal • Icy Strait+4 more

Jun 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages

13 Nights

13 Nights  North America/PacificFall Leaves To Miami Scenes

Port: Quebec City • Halifax • Saint John • Eastport • Gloucester • Charleston • Miami

Oct 3, 2025
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificBrilliant Lady La Mermaiden

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Ensenada • Los Angeles

Apr 7, 2026
Virgin Voyages

78 Nights

78 Nights  North America/PacificAustralia,asia & Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+50 more

269
Sep 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAutumn Leaves: New York To Quebec

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • Quebec City

Sep 23, 2025
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Sep 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/PacificSeattle Juneau & Canadian Coasts

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Tracy Arm • Prince Rupert • Seattle

Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificBermuda Beauty To East Coast Elegance

Port: New York • King's Wharf • Salt Cay • Charleston • New York

398
Apr 16, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  North America/PacificNorth Pacific Passage

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward+8 more

636
Sep 23, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificTortola Charleston Newport & More

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Charleston • Newport • New York

398
Mar 28, 2026
Virgin Voyages

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: New York • Gloucester • Cruising • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • Gaspe+4 more

179
Viking Ocean Cruises

