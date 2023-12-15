  • Newsletter
Nile River Singles Cruises

Nile River Singles Cruises

We found you 137 cruises

Viking Ra

11 Nights
Pharaohs & Pyramids

Ports:Cairo (leaving) • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna •

Aswan • Edfu • Cairo

45 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

19 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Kusadasi • Alanya •

Alexandria • Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh

+7 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

12 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Naples • Santorini •

Athens • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Patmos • Rhodes

+3 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Petra • Suez Canal •

Athens • Barcelona • Seville • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

123 Nights
123 Night World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Lisbon •

Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth

+30 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Egypt & Israel Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Haifa • Jerusalem •

Alexandria • Kusadasi • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Egypt & Israel Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Haifa • Jerusalem •

Alexandria • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Santorini • Kusadasi •

Istanbul • Mykonos • Rhodes • Limassol

+2 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Salalah • Aqaba •

Suez Canal • Alexandria • Jerusalem • Haifa

+11 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Haifa (leaving) • Jerusalem • Alexandria •

Cairo • Suez Canal • Safaga • Aqaba • Muscat

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Limassol •

Jerusalem • Haifa • Crete • Naples • Rome

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

111 Nights
111 Night World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+45 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

116 Nights
116 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal

+48 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

54 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Brisbane (leaving) • Bali • Singapore • Colombo •

Aqaba • Suez Canal • Crete • Salerno • Rome

+16 more

1,028 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

