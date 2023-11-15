  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises to Nile River

November 2023 Cruises to Nile River

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Osiris

11 Night
Pharaohs & Pyramids

21 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

13 Night
<p>passage Through Egypt </p>

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to Nile River

January 2024 Cruises to Nile River

February 2024 Cruises to Nile River

March 2024 Cruises to Nile River

April 2024 Cruises to Nile River

May 2024 Cruises to Nile River

June 2024 Cruises to Nile River

August 2024 Cruises to Nile River

September 2024 Cruises to Nile River

October 2024 Cruises to Nile River

November 2024 Cruises to Nile River

December 2024 Cruises to Nile River

January 2025 Cruises to Nile River

February 2025 Cruises to Nile River

March 2025 Cruises to Nile River

April 2025 Cruises to Nile River

May 2025 Cruises to Nile River

June 2025 Cruises to Nile River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map