April 2026 Cruises to Nile River

We found you 24 cruises

Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Viking Osiris reveals both Scandinavian and Egyptian design touches (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
On tour in Egypt with Viking (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor
Infinity Pool aboard Viking Osiris (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Viking Hathor

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises
Viking Thoth

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

16 Nights

16 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

14 Nights

14 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

59
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cruising • Taormina • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Cairo+7 more

35
Apr 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaSplendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

1
Viking River Cruises

29 Nights

29 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+6 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa

68
Apr 16, 2026
Silversea

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaPharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

5
Viking River Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+2 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+5 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona+4 more

59
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome

59
Apr 5, 2026
MSC Cruises

