Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Nicaragua Cruise Deals

Nicaragua Cruise Deals

We found you 11 cruises

25 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Puerto Quetzal +10 more

2,067 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Acapulco +10 more

119 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel Cabins
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel Dining
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

17 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo +8 more

2,371 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean +10 more

410 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: San Diego • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo +13 more

233 reviews
Jul 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean +10 more

119 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Corinto +3 more

445 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

118 Nights

118 Night World Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena +42 more

415 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

37 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean +18 more

233 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

57 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +30 more

233 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Corinto • Puerto Quetzal • Acapulco • Cabo San Lucas +2 more

445 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Nicaragua Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Nicaragua. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Nicaragua cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute Nicaragua cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Nicaragua cruises often sail to Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Acapulco, Los Angeles, Cartagena (Spain) and Corinto during their cruise itinerary. Nicaragua cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Florida, the East Coast, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Nicaragua cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.