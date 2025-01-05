Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

New Zealand Cruise Deals

New Zealand Cruise Deals

We found you 92 cruises

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +1 more

813 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

120 Nights

120 Night Viking World Journeys

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Kauai • Pacific Ocean • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti +64 more

1,219 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

620 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

620 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Picton • Wellington • Napier +2 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

1,137 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Akaroa • Dunedin • Milford Sound +2 more

450 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia +1 more

53 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland +2 more

2,250 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea • Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,250 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

46 Nights

Hawaii, South Pacific, New Zealand & Australia

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kona • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Raiatea • Arutanga +15 more

169 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland

53 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

130 Nights

130 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Trieste • Dubrovnik • Catania • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas +43 more

171 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Milford Fjord • Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch +3 more

2,888 reviews
Nov 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

26 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles

175 reviews
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap New Zealand Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to New Zealand. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for New Zealand cruises. Save up to 66% on last minute New Zealand cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular New Zealand cruises often sail to Los Angeles, Auckland, Jakarta, Thursday Island and Gisborne during their cruise itinerary. New Zealand cruises could leave from Melbourne, Sydney, Tahiti, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, New Zealand cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.