Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

3-5 Day Cruises to New Zealand

3-5 Day Cruises to New Zealand

We found you 11 cruises

3 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland

580 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Sydney

580 reviews
Dec 17, 2024
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland

175 reviews
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland

1,797 reviews
Apr 11, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

5 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland

580 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Wellington • Auckland

580 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland

580 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hobart • Christchurch

4 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Auckland

580 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Wellington • Bluff • Auckland

580 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia • Sydney

53 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

3 Day Asia Cruises

3 Day Asia Cruises

3 Day Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Caribbean Cruises

3 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

3 Day Around the World Cruises

3 Day Around the World Cruises

3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

3 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

3 Day Greece Cruises

3 Day Greece Cruises

3 Day Africa Cruises

3 Day Africa Cruises

3 Day Mexico Cruises

3 Day Mexico Cruises

3 Day Argentina Cruises

3 Day Argentina Cruises

3 Day Belgium Cruises

3 Day Belgium Cruises

3 Day Denmark Cruises

3 Day Denmark Cruises

3 Day Jamaica Cruises

3 Day Jamaica Cruises

3 Day Malaysia Cruises

3 Day Malaysia Cruises

3 Day Netherlands Cruises

3 Day Netherlands Cruises

3 Day Norway Cruises

3 Day Norway Cruises

3 Day Switzerland Cruises

3 Day Switzerland Cruises

3 Day Thailand Cruises

3 Day Thailand Cruises

3 Day UAE Cruises

3 Day UAE Cruises

3 Day UK Cruises

3 Day UK Cruises

3 Day US River Cruises

3 Day US River Cruises

3 Day New Zealand Cruises

3 Day New Zealand Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.