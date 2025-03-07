Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

New Zealand Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 159 cruises

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
22 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Thursday Island • Darwin • Kupang +6 more

412 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea • Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,250 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

129 Nights

129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva +53 more

161 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
31 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +4 more

2,250 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland

2,250 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

154 Nights

154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas +98 more

397 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Reykjavik To Dover

Port: Reykjavik • Oban • Greenock • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast • Liverpool +2 more

16 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising +10 more

450 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

109 Nights

109 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona +25 more

1,374 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney

1,374 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland +2 more

2,250 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland • Melbourne

933 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

46 Nights

Hawaii, South Pacific, New Zealand & Australia

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kona • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Raiatea • Arutanga +15 more

169 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

420 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

