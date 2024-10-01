Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

New Zealand Family Cruises

We found you 128 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea • Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,250 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

129 Nights

129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva +53 more

161 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

31 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +4 more

2,250 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

23 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland

2,250 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
154 Nights

154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas +98 more

397 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Reykjavik To Dover

Port: Reykjavik • Oban • Greenock • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast • Liverpool +2 more

16 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

109 Nights

109 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona +25 more

1,374 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney

1,374 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Suva • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Dunedin • Fjordland • Sydney

1,238 reviews
Jan 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland +2 more

2,250 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

33 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Suva • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Dunedin • Fjordland • Sydney +2 more

1,238 reviews
Jan 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland • Melbourne

933 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

116 Nights

116 Night World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

420 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia Product

Port: Melbourne • Portland • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Burnie • Hobart +8 more

2,181 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Picton • Wellington • Napier +2 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

