10-14 Day Cruises to New Zealand

We found you 112 cruises

10 Nights

Reykjavik To Dover

Port: Reykjavik • Oban • Greenock • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast • Liverpool +2 more

16 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Crystal
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland +1 more

1,797 reviews
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

Fiji & New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Lautoka • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Auckland

761 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland +2 more

2,250 reviews
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland • Melbourne

933 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Australia Product

Port: Melbourne • Portland • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Burnie • Hobart +8 more

2,181 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Picton • Wellington • Napier +2 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

1,137 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland +1 more

2,250 reviews
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Ulva Island • Dusky Sound • Doubtful Sound • Milford Sound • Snares Islands +5 more

83 reviews
Ponant
14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Auckland • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland • Brisbane

933 reviews
Jan 27, 2025
Princess Cruises
13 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch +6 more

761 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Picton • Wellington +3 more

836 reviews
Nov 9, 2025
Holland America Line
12 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Christchurch • Dunedin • Dusky Sound +3 more

761 reviews
Nov 6, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Tauranga • Paihia • Auckland +1 more

2,250 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Princess Cruises
