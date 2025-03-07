Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Tahiti to New Zealand

We found you 17 cruises

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka +2 more

325 reviews
Mar 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)
Azamara Onward
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Onward
The Club Ocean Suite on Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Onward

15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Lautoka • Suva • Paihia • Auckland

81 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Azamara
32 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Huahine • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Alor • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa +13 more

813 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
50 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +24 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
111 Nights

111 Night World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +70 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Auckland

81 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Azamara
17 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka +2 more

325 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
40 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +17 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
30 Nights

World Cruise: South Pacific & New Zealand Treasure...

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva • Dravuni Island • Mystery Island • Isle of Pines • Waitangi +8 more

161 reviews
Jan 24, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
75 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +41 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Huahine • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Alor • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa +4 more

813 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
17 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka +2 more

360 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
21 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier +1 more

397 reviews
Mar 6, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
