New Zealand Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 356 cruises

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

120 Nights

120 Night Viking World Journeys

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Kauai • Pacific Ocean • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti +64 more

1,219 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Thursday Island • Darwin • Kupang +6 more

412 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea • Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,250 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
129 Nights

129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva +53 more

161 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

31 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +4 more

2,250 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland

2,250 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

33 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Suva • Paihia • Napier • Picton • Dunedin • Fjordland • Sydney +2 more

1,238 reviews
Jan 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

154 Nights

154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas +98 more

397 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Reykjavik To Dover

Port: Reykjavik • Oban • Greenock • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast • Liverpool +2 more

16 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +6 more

620 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Hubbard Glacier • Valdez • Seward +61 more

620 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia +1 more

55 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising +10 more

450 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland +1 more

1,797 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

