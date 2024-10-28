Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

New Caledonia Cruise Deals

We found you 28 cruises

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Sydney

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
28 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines +3 more

646 reviews
Sep 19, 2024
Cunard Line
37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Lautoka • Isle of Pines +2 more

2,179 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva • Sydney

646 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Cunard Line
9 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Noumea • Sydney

767 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Brisbane

586 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
53 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore • Surabaya • Bali +24 more

804 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,249 reviews
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

410 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Brisbane

586 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

804 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
19 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Nuku Alofa • Vavau • Pago Pago +6 more

804 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
