New Caledonia Cruises

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

411 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

129 Nights

129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva +53 more

160 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

23 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Kona • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines • Noumea +1 more

1,137 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

54 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia +11 more

1,236 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
154 Nights

154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas +98 more

396 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

29 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva +8 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Lautoka • Isle of Pines +2 more

2,181 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Sydney

1,797 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

124 Nights

124-day Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +44 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Paihia • Auckland • Sydney

2,250 reviews
May 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Nuku Alofa • Vavau • Pago Pago +6 more

807 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

43 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +16 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

127 Nights

127 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Trieste • Bari • Naples • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Tenerife • Barbados +43 more

171 reviews
Nov 21, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

50 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +20 more

835 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

