Find Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 6 cruises

9 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Noumea • Sydney

767 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Sydney

767 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Sydney

767 reviews
Jan 15, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
9 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Sydney

767 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Sydney

767 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Sydney

767 reviews
Jan 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
