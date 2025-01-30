June 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

16 Nights

16 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Aitutaki • Nuku'alofa • Savusavu • Mystery Island, Anelghowhat • Noumea+3 more

68
Feb 7, 2026
Silversea
39 Nights

39 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Apia, Samoa • Suva+9 more

1,041
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
29 Nights

29 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva+8 more

1,145
Mar 30, 2025
Holland America Line
28 Nights

28 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island+4 more

1,632
Oct 5, 2026
Princess Cruises
33 Nights

33 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island+8 more

1,041
Jan 27, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Sydney

776
Jan 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

54 Nights

54 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia+11 more

1,250
Mar 13, 2026
Princess Cruises
59 Nights

59 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Apia, Samoa • Suva+17 more

1,041
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises

154 Nights

154 Nights  World Cruise154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas+98 more

411
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,266
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises

93 Nights

93 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka+35 more

580
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line

129 Nights

129 Nights  World Cruise129 Night World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva+54 more

163
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

50 Nights

50 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart+20 more

851
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  TranspacificFiji Transpacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago+2 more

2,265
Apr 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Suva+3 more

139
Mar 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises

