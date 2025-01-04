Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

January 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 17 cruises

124 Nights

124-day Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +44 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
60 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Easter Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Rarotonga • Suva • Noumea +11 more

171 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Costa Cruises
14 Nights

Fiji & Vanuatu Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Suva • Lautoka • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Isle of Pines +1 more

761 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
102 Nights

102 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Puerto Williams • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Chcabuco +32 more

171 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Costa Cruises
15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Lautoka • Suva • Luganville • Port Vila • Noumea • Brisbane +1 more

648 reviews
Jan 22, 2025
Cunard Line
8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Sydney

768 reviews
Jan 15, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Noumea • Brisbane

587 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
6 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Sydney

580 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
87 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Easter Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Rarotonga • Suva • Noumea +23 more

171 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Costa Cruises
80 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Easter Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Rarotonga • Suva • Noumea +18 more

171 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Costa Cruises
82 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Easter Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Rarotonga • Suva • Noumea +20 more

171 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Costa Cruises
20 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Lautoka • Suva • Luganville • Port Vila • Noumea • Brisbane +4 more

648 reviews
Jan 22, 2025
Cunard Line
8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Sydney

768 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
