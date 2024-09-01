Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

February 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 9 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

813 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Noumea • Isle of Pines • Espiritu • Owaraha Island • Honiara • Bougainville +6 more

83 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Cabins
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Dining
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

9 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Noumea • Sydney

2,888 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

16 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Aitutaki • Nuku'alofa • Savusavu • Mystery Island, Anelghowhat • Noumea +3 more

67 reviews
Feb 7, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

19 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Huahine • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

397 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Whitsundays • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +12 more

813 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Noumea

83 reviews
Feb 16, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Brisbane

1,507 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Suva • Pago Pago • Kauai • Honolulu

580 reviews
Feb 2, 2026
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

September 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

September 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

October 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

October 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

November 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

November 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

December 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

December 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

January 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

January 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

February 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

February 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

March 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

March 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

April 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

April 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

May 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

May 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

August 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

August 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

October 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

October 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

November 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

November 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

December 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

December 2025 Cruises to New Caledonia

January 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

January 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

February 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

February 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

March 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

March 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

April 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

April 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.