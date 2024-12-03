Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

December 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

December 2024 Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 25 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Lautoka • Isle of Pines +2 more

2,181 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa Cabins
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa Dining
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa

130 Nights

130 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Trieste • Dubrovnik • Catania • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas +43 more

171 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva • Sydney

648 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Quantum of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Melinda Crow)
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas Cabins
Quantum of the Seas
Grande Dining Room on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Melinda Crow)
Quantum of the Seas
Indoor pool on Quantum of the Seas (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Melinda Crow)
Quantum of the Seas

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Noumea • Brisbane

587 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Champagne Bay • Port Vila +3 more

36 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Sydney

580 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

South Pacific Holiday Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Noumea • Brisbane

587 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Brisbane

587 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

120 Nights

120 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio +37 more

171 reviews
Dec 12, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

118 Nights

118 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio • Rio de Janeiro +35 more

171 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

70 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo +19 more

171 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

98 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio +28 more

171 reviews
Dec 12, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

103 Nights

103 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Trieste • Dubrovnik • Catania • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas +31 more

171 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

107 Nights

107 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Puerto Williams • Ushuaia +34 more

171 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Luganville +1 more

2,250 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

