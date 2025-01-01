April 2026 Cruises to New Caledonia

Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,266
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas Cabins
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas Dining
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Noumea • Port Vila • Brisbane

1,516
Apr 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Cabins
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Dining
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Sydney

2,903
Apr 3, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Dravuni Island • Savusavu+2 more

2,131
Apr 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

16 Nights  TranspacificFiji Transpacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Honolulu

2,265
Apr 9, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

