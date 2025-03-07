Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania Cruises to New Caledonia

Oceania Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 18 cruises

120 Nights

120 Night World Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora +60 more

122 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Suva +3 more

122 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
19 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Nuku Alofa • Vavau • Pago Pago +6 more

813 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

50 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +24 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

813 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

111 Nights

111 Night World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +70 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

40 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +17 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

37 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +13 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

68 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Haikou • Hanoi • Sanya • Hue • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore • Koh Samui +34 more

813 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

75 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +41 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

57 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +30 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

53 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore • Surabaya • Bali +24 more

813 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

35 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Whitsundays • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +12 more

813 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

