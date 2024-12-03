Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to New Caledonia

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Lautoka • Isle of Pines +2 more

2,181 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Cairns • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Mystery Island +4 more

2,181 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Lautoka • Suva • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Isle of Pines +4 more

2,181 reviews
Aug 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Lautoka • Suva • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Isle of Pines +4 more

2,181 reviews
Aug 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Cairns • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila +4 more

2,181 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Cairns • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Mystery Island +4 more

2,181 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Dravuni Island • Savusavu +2 more

2,127 reviews
Apr 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Cairns • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila +4 more

2,181 reviews
Aug 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to New Caledonia

Celebrity Cruises to New Caledonia

Cunard Cruises to New Caledonia

Cunard Cruises to New Caledonia

Disney Cruises to New Caledonia

Disney Cruises to New Caledonia

Holland America Line Cruises to New Caledonia

Holland America Line Cruises to New Caledonia

Princess Cruises to New Caledonia

Princess Cruises to New Caledonia

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to New Caledonia

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to New Caledonia

Royal Caribbean Cruises to New Caledonia

Royal Caribbean Cruises to New Caledonia

Seabourn Cruises to New Caledonia

Seabourn Cruises to New Caledonia

Silversea Cruises to New Caledonia

Silversea Cruises to New Caledonia

Costa Cruises to New Caledonia

Costa Cruises to New Caledonia

Oceania Cruises to New Caledonia

Oceania Cruises to New Caledonia

Ponant Cruises to New Caledonia

Ponant Cruises to New Caledonia

Scenic Ocean Cruises to New Caledonia

Scenic Ocean Cruises to New Caledonia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.