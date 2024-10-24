Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line Cruises to New Caledonia

We found you 11 cruises

23 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Kona • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines • Noumea +1 more

1,137 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

124 Nights

124-day Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +44 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

60 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka +24 more

571 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
50 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +20 more

835 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

43 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +16 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva +8 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

58 Nights

South Pacific & Australia Circumnavigation Collect...

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Kona • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines • Noumea +20 more

1,137 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,036 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

93 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka +39 more

571 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

36 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Suva • Lautoka • Dravuni Island • Vavau +11 more

835 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

