Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Netherlands Cruise Deals

Netherlands Cruise Deals

We found you 351 cruises

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Engelhartszell • Regensburg • Nuremberg +6 more

21 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

9 Nights

Tulips & Windmills

Port: Amsterdam • Enkhuizen • Arnhem • Kinderdijk • Antwerp • Middelburg • Veere • Zeeland +1 more

73 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Magnificent Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Eltmann • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

39 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,013 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brussels • Southampton

1,802 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • San Juan

1,508 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

73 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg +2 more

73 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

41 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Boston • Newport • Hamilton • St. George • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados +18 more

233 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba +1 more

1,508 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nt Fort Lauderdale To Cape Liberty

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Bayonne

2,113 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

1,841 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Zurich

178 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Atlantic Sojourn

Port: Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Isle of Portland • Brest • King's Wharf +2 more

130 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Corner Brook • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John +18 more

233 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Netherlands Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Netherlands. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Netherlands cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Netherlands cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Netherlands cruises often sail to Bucharest, Bilbao, Strasbourg, Alesund and Frankfurt during their cruise itinerary. Netherlands cruises could leave from Copenhagen, Miami, Paris, Prague and San Juan. Most commonly, Netherlands cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.