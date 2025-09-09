Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Netherlands

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Netherlands

We found you 8 cruises

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo

3,058 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Le Verdon • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
May 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo • Kristiansund • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • London • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon

3,058 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Windstar Wind Spirit Cruises to Netherlands

Windstar Wind Spirit Cruises to Netherlands

107 Reviews
Norwegian Star Cruises to Netherlands

Norwegian Star Cruises to Netherlands

2,624 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Netherlands

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Netherlands

1,375 Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruises to Netherlands

Viking Neptune Cruises to Netherlands

114 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises to Netherlands

Crown Princess Cruises to Netherlands

2,250 Reviews
MSC Poesia Cruises to Netherlands

MSC Poesia Cruises to Netherlands

515 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Netherlands

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Netherlands

161 Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Netherlands

Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Netherlands

2,121 Reviews
Scenic Ruby Cruises to Netherlands

Scenic Ruby Cruises to Netherlands

107 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises to Netherlands

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Netherlands

120 Reviews
Windstar Star Pride Cruises to Netherlands

Windstar Star Pride Cruises to Netherlands

131 Reviews
AmaReina (APT) Cruises to Netherlands

AmaReina (APT) Cruises to Netherlands

11 Reviews
Viking Gefjon Cruises to Netherlands

Viking Gefjon Cruises to Netherlands

155 Reviews
CroisiEurope Europe Cruises to Netherlands

CroisiEurope Europe Cruises to Netherlands

4 Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruises to Netherlands

Majestic Princess Cruises to Netherlands

742 Reviews
AmaVenita Cruises to Netherlands

AmaVenita Cruises to Netherlands

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Netherlands

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to Netherlands

291 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaMora Cruises to Netherlands

AmaWaterways AmaMora Cruises to Netherlands

21 Reviews
Avalon Envision Cruises to Netherlands

Avalon Envision Cruises to Netherlands

49 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.