December 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

December 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

We found you 136 cruises

Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Southern Caribbean

484 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

151 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Memorial Day Sale

  • Cruise From $159
  • Add Drinks & Wi-Fi Now and Save
  • Limited-Time Offer
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan

4,428 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Southern Caribbean

1,049 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Transcanal Cruise

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

174 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
Eastern & Southern Caribbean: San Juan & Abc Islan...

1,029 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Southern Caribbean Holiday: Abc Islands

121 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

225 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

225 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

July 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

July 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

August 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

August 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

September 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

September 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

October 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

October 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

November 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

November 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

December 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

December 2024 Cruises to Netherlands

January 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

January 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

February 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

February 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

March 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

March 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

April 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

April 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

May 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

May 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

June 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

June 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

July 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

July 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

August 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

August 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

September 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

September 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

October 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

October 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

November 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

November 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

December 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

December 2025 Cruises to Netherlands

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.